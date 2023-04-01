Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.
About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)
Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.
