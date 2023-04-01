Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.97 and traded as low as C$13.32. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 19,269 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of C$280.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.88.
Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 506.25%.
Insider Activity at Polaris Renewable Energy
In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,220.00. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
