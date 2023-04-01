Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Stephen C. Cook Sells 7,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Primoris Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

