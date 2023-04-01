Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $362,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day moving average is $320.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.