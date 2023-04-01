Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 502.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $329,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYZ. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $730,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

