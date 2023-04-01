Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $344,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,698,246 shares of company stock worth $298,770,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.