Private Advisor Group LLC Has $342.93 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $342,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 52,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

