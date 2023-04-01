Private Advisor Group LLC Has $342.93 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $342,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 52,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
CarMax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
