Private Advisor Group LLC Has $344.80 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $344,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $80.58 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.