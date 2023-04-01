Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $326.25 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of JLL opened at $145.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.91 and a 1-year high of $249.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.