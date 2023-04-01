Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $295,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 104,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $218.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $253.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

