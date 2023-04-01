Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $291,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

