Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $326,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

