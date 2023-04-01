Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Progress Software Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Progress Software
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
