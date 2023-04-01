Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

