Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.14

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 493520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,373 shares of company stock worth $2,031,693. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.