Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $821.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.