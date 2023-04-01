Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $605.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $821.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average is $740.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

