Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $578.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 577.80 ($7.10), with a volume of 883628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572.20 ($7.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.09. The company has a market capitalization of £14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,146,485.81). Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.