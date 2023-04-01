Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REYN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 171.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after buying an additional 1,033,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

