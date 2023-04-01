RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.19.

Shares of RH stock opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

