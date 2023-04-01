RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $370.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.19.

RH Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.67. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $390.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

