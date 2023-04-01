RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.19.

Shares of RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.08 and a 200-day moving average of $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,075,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in RH by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

