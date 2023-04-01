RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.19.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.08 and a 200 day moving average of $273.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.