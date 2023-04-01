RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $275.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.19.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average is $273.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.