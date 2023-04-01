RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.19.

NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.67. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

