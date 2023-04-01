Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 83,334 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

