Robert W. Baird Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

