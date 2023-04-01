Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
