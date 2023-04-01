Romano Brothers AND Company Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

