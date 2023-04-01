Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 14 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA opened at $973.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $981.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $730.09 and its 200 day moving average is $779.38.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

