Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield Sells 24,744 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $491.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

