S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 6,220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 58,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 236,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.