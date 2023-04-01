S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 6,220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 58,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 236,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.