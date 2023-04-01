S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCPPF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.44) in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $2.04 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

