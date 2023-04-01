SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.58

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.58 and last traded at $125.51, with a volume of 94458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

SAP Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 74.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

