SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.58

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.58 and last traded at $125.51, with a volume of 94458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
SAP Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 74.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Featured Articles
