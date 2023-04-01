SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $293,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $261.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.38. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

