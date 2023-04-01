Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 574.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 189,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RFP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

