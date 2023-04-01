Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.