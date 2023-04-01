Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GL opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

