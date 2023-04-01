Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

