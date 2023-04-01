Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,584 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,837 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

