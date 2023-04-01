Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,833 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.