Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

