Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Rises By 30.3%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 340.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Read More

