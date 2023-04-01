Short Interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expands By 30.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 807,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.20. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Endava by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

