Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.68

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 113861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $524,997.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after acquiring an additional 516,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.