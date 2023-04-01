SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,721,000 after buying an additional 6,974,786 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.