SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.76

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 216193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

