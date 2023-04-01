Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,659.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,659 ($44.96) and last traded at GBX 3,649.20 ($44.84), with a volume of 70403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,575 ($43.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($42.63) to GBX 3,870 ($47.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.85) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.07).

Spectris Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,451.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,375.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,145.75.

Spectris Increases Dividend

Spectris Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,075.47%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

