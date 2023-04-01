Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 118,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

PSLV stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

