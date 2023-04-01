Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $296,463.40 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SPLP opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Steel Partners

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.