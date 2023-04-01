STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $191.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.15.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

